Southfield Police Partner For Gun Lock Giveaway

Southfield Police Release
Gun Lock Giveaway
Posted at 4:27 AM, Mar 07, 2021
SOUTHFIELD. MICH (WXYZ) — "Love our kids, lock your guns, lock them for love."

That was the message coming from Southfield police Saturday during a drive to get safety gun locks into the hands of gun owners.

The Southfield Police Department, in partnership with Kroger and 411 Therapy, handed out free gun locks to shoppers on Saturday outside of the store and offered demonstrations on how to use the gun locks properly.

You can get a free gun lock at 411 Therapy in Southfield or the lobby of the Southfield Police Department.

