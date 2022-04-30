Southwest Detroit's Prince Valley Market gears up for Cinco De Mayo

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Prince Valley Market in Detroit has everything you need to help celebrate Cinco De Mayo in style. The market is even sharing one of its tasty recipes. It's posted below. To learn more about Prince Valley Market, visit princevalleymarket.com.

Prince Valley Market Pastor Marinade

for 10 servings

5 lb boneless pork shoulder

3 tablespoons achiote paste

2 tablespoons guajillo chili powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon pepper

¾ cup white vinegar

1 cup pineapple juice

Preparation

Slice the pork shoulder into about 1-centimeter (¼ in) slices, then transfer to a large dish or bowl.

In a medium bowl, combine the achiote paste, chili powder, garlic powder, oregano, cumin, salt, pepper, vinegar, and pineapple juice, mashing and stirring until smooth with no lumps.

Pour the marinade over the pork slices, then toss to make sure they are coated on all sides.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap, then refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 3 days.