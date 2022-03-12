(WXYZ) — Spring is a popular time to buy or sell a home.
Housing experts say it looks like it’s going to be a competitive season again for buyers, but with rates varying sellers could see more inventory to compete with.
Sellers are now being offered the following tips to get the most from their home sale.
- Curb appeal & first impression is everything
- Clean/organized homes sell faster. Deep Clean home top to bottom. Think less is more, clean and declutter home and closets, cabinets and garages.
- Think Light and bright. Make sure your windows, doors and door walls are clean and unobstructed, open shades remove dated decor or nick knacks, and pictures & remove unneeded furniture.
- Now might not be best time to start a project but make sure they are all finished.
- Prior to doing any major projects consult a local expert. Paint and carpet are always a good investment and help in selling.
- Homes that get top dollar are typically in top condition... consult an expert there are many strategies to get you the most for your property. Condition, quality, pricing and timing all come into play.