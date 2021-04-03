Spring is here. Are you ready?

(WXYZ) — Spring is in the air and after a long past year with so much time spent inside, it’s time to get yourself ready to go.

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French shares smart ways to get your hair, body and nails back in shape and looking great.

Choose a bathing suit that you feel amazing in

Miraclesuit

Stitch Mix Temptation - $178

Portofino Odyssey - $182

Rock Solid - $172

Sari Not Sari - Jena $180

· Miraclesuit is constructed and designed to comfortably contour, shape, slim and firm the body without constricting movement so a woman can spend more time relaxing and less time worrying about how she looks in her swimsuit.

· Whether you’re running around chasing kids poolside or lounging on the beach, Miraclesuit is made to support you all day long and allows that inner confidence to shine.

· Constructed with a unique and innovative fabric, Miraclesuits have 3Xs the holding power of any other swimsuit and will last the test of time.

· The collection is designed to appeal to women of all ages and sizes so there’s something for everyone and everybody.

· Miraclesuit believes in curves and supports them all the way, offering a range of sizing including a DD/DDD cup collection, bra cup sizing, and women’s sizes up to 24W.

https://www.miraclesuit.com/

Use coupon code MOMHINT for 20% off

Take off the day and get healthier-looking skin in your sleep

Olay

Cleansing & Renewing Body Wash with Retinol - $7.99

Nighttime Rinse-Off Body Conditioner with Retinol - $7.99

· Innovative due from the body skincare experts.

· Experts added the high-end skincare ingredient retinol to these two products.

· They work overnight to moisturize and improve skin 3X better than the leading body wash.

· Transforms your skin to look vibrant and radiant.

· Dermatologist-approved. https://www.olay.com/

Available at retailers nationwide

Find a smart option for easy and great manicures and pedicures at home

Olive & June

Olive & June Mani System, $80 (includes 6 polish colors)

· Everything you need for a salon-perfect manicure at home is in the Olive & June Mani System.

· This all-in-one system includes 7 tools, 1 Super Glossy Top Coat and comes with either 1 or 6 of their long lasting, 7-free polish colors of your choosing.

· Not only will your nails look like they were done by a pro, but your manis will last 7+ days.

· This is the Olive & June Mani System with their 6 new Spring colors www.oliveandjune.com

Use code MOMHINT for $10 off your first home system

Get your hair strong and healthy

amika

. amika’s Most Improved Hair Repair Set - $28

· amika's Most Improved Hair Repair Set is a limited-edition kit that includes new The Kure Multi-Task Repair Treatment, which is clinically proven to strengthen + repair hair in just 3 uses, plus a deluxe sample of the instant split-end sealer The Closer Instant Repair Cream—this is the perfect duo for those with damaged or dry and all of our hair dye-loving and heat styling-fanatic friends.

· This is priced at $28 - the price of The Kure Multi-Task Repair Treatment alone, and is this set is the only way that The Kure Multi-Task Repair Treatment is available now, while supplies last.

· The set really lets you try out the whole collection (surprise: a sachet of the new The Kure Bond Repair Shampoo and Conditioner are in the box too)!

https://loveamika.com/

To find details on all of these smart spring products head to @momhint on Instagram

