(WXYZ) — It's full speed ahead to help Gleaners Community Food Bank Drive Away Hunger. The Suburban Collection is on a mission to raise money to provide hundreds of thousands of meals by the end of November -- and they're looking for help.

Suburban Collection General Manager Ron MacEachern joined 7 Action News to talk about the goal of providing 750,000 meals to families in metro Detroit by Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30.

To donate, visit gcfb.com/drive-away.