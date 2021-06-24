Watch
Summer vacation advice from Cadillac Travel Group

Posted at 10:17 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 10:17:15-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan is back open and many people are looking to travel this summer, but that may not be the case in other states or other countries.

David Fishman, founder and president of Cadillac Travel Group in Royal Oak, joined 7 Action News with travel advice and talked about the hottest destinations by land and air. Fishman says it's not too early to look ahead to the holidays or even next year's Spring Break.

Cadillac Travel Group is at 28952 Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak. For more, visit cadillactravel.com.

