The 2nd Street Performing Arts Center Opens in Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, MICH (WXYZ) — Downriver Actors Guild is pleased to announce the grand opening of the 2nd Street Performing Arts Center in Wyandotte, Michigan.

The center was originally the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and elementary school. The classrooms have been converted into a dance studio for the Downriver Dance Academy, rehearsal rooms, a video and recording room, and scene shop. There are future plans to convert additional classrooms into art studios which will encompass a variety of mediums, materials, methods, and techniques.

Programs at 2nd Street will include musicals, plays, live performances for all ages, theater education, dance education, recitals, live music concerts, multicultural programs, and children's summer camps.

The 2nd Street Performing Arts Center is committed to providing greater access to the arts in Southeastern Michigan. The center will offer a creative space for established and emerging local performers and artists and will ensure educational and cultural opportunities for all ages, ethnicities, genders, body types, and physical abilities.

To learn more, visit https://www.2ndstpac.com/