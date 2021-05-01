The City of Detroit and Detroit Pistons team up for Family Vaccination Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is partnering with the Detroit Pistons to offer a Family Vaccination Day at the Pistons Performance Center (6201 Second Avenue)on Saturday, May 1st, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will also include food, prizes and special appearances by Detroit Pistons Legends Rick Mahorn (2:30-4:30 p.m.) and Earl Cureton (10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.). Detroiters ages 16+ can receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine during the clinic. They'll be scheduled for their second dose in three weeks’ time.

Vaccine appointments can be made by calling 313-230-0505.