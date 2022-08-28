HAZEL PARK, MICH (WXYZ) — The Hazel Park Art Fair, presented by the Hazel Park Arts Council, returns to Green Acres Park August 27-28, 2022 after experiencing record turnout in 2021. With roughly 4,000 attendees last year, the Hazel Park Arts Council is looking forward to bringing this free, family-friendly event back to the thriving Hazel Park community.

Offering a diverse selection of art and craft, the Hazel Park Art Fair prides itself on being an art fair for all. The fair is welcoming more than 100 artists and vendors of all mediums and experience levels: new, emerging artists can gain experience in the art fair circuit, while seasoned artists can showcase their well-honed skills to an appreciative audience.

“When it comes down to it, this fair is all about supporting the artists, giving them a place to proudly display their work, interact with potential buyers and propel the local arts community forward,” said Amy Aubry, Chairperson, Hazel Park Art Fair Planning Committee. “We keep art fair application fees low to support these artists and encourage their participation.”

In addition to visual arts, attendees will be able to enjoy local and touring musicians including The Strains, Poor Player and Smiley Kaul, along with aerial performances from Shadow’s Circus and the D3 Circus Troupe. Artisan food vendors including Whoa Tacos, Poverino and Pizza Pazza will offer delectable snacks for hungry attendees. Thirsty guests 21+ years of age will be able to stop by the charity craft beer tent, which will feature beers from local breweries.

To keep everyone moving and motivated, ZHailey will be teaching a 60-minute yoga class fundraiser for First Step of Michigan on Sunday at 11 a.m. First Step is a non-profit agency providing comprehensive services for victims of domestic and sexual violence. For a $20 donation, all bodies and skill levels are welcome to move, groove and sweat.

And to continue the art fair fun at home, the Arts Council will provide free Take & Create art kits for families who attend the Hazel Park Art Fair. Each kit will contain a simple craft for families to complete together.

This year’s fair will take place at Green Acres Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 27 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 28.

All proceeds from the Hazel Park Art Fair are reinvested into the community, which includes initiatives such as scholarships, artist roundtables, mural projects, public art installations and the Hazel Park Art Fair mentorship program, which helps young artists prepare for future art fairs.