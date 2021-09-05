The largest free jazz festival in the world returns to Detroit Labor Day weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Jazz Festival, the world’s largest (and best) free jazz festival, returns Labor Day weekend during a livestream preview event that included live performances from the 2021 Artist-in-Residence Dee Dee Bridgewater.

Bridgewater will headline multiple performances during the Jazz Fest, including an opening set with protégé group, the Woodshed Network Ladies, and a closing night performance with her all-female big band. Other highlights include performances from Herbie Hancock, Gregory Porter, Abdullah Ibrahim, Omar Sosa and the Havana-Detroit Jazz Project; and Kurt Elling’s Big Blind. Acts for the final two days are posted below. For more information, visit detroitjazzfest.org.

Sunday, Sept. 5

o Michael Mayo

o Roberto Fonseca

o 2021 Artist-in-Residence Dee Dee Bridgewater Bill Charlap Duo

o Abdullah Ibrahim and the Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra (Big Band)

o Anat Cohen Tentet/Musical Director, Oded Lev-Ari

o Sean Jones: “Dizzy Spellz”

o Kenny Garrett

o Tribute to Dave Brubeck @ 100: Brubeck Brothers Quartet – featuring Jerry Bergonzi, Detroit Jazz Festival Choir and the Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra

o AZIZA featuring Dave Holland, Chris Potter, Lionel Loueke and Eric Harland

o Gregory Porter

Monday, Sept. 6

o Abdullah Ibrahim: Ekaya

o Jimmy Greene Quintet

o Eddie Daniels and Bob James; Exploring New Worlds

o Fly Higher: Charlie Parker@100 Co Music directors: Rudresh Mahanthappa & Terri Lyne Carrington, Charenee Wade, Adam O’Farrill, Kris Davis, Larry Grenadier and Kassa Overall

o 2021 Artist-in-Residence Dee Dee Bridgewater Female Big Band