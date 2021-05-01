The Plymouth Kiwanis Club steps up volunteer efforts once again

(WXYZ) — Since 1967, the Plymouth Kiwanis Club has been loyal volunteers for The Salvation Army of Plymouth Corps Community Center.

Over the years, the Club has held canned food drives, backpack fundraisers and rang bells during the annual Red Kettle Campaign to help those in need throughout the Plymouth community.

This past year was no exception to the extreme generosity of the 80-member group. They collected more than 15,000 packs of diapers, diaper wipes and donations to help families in the community and raised $25,000 in just two days of bell ringing! Their dedication is an incredible asset to the nonprofit.

In celebration of April being National Volunteer Month, The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit [centralusa.salvationarmy.org] is honoring those who dedicate their time to help neighbors in need. More on their volunteerism efforts can be found at https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/emi/news/plymouth-kiwanis-club-does-the-most-good-for-families-in-need/

