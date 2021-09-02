Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Virtual bake-off to benefit Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan
Girl Scouts Cookie Gala: Virtual Bake-Off coming Sept. 9
Girl Scouts 2021 Cookie Gala
Posted at 9:26 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 09:26:24-04

(WXYZ) — It's a fierce competition for a great cause. Four metro Detroit chefs will be part of the Girl Scouts Cookie Gala: Virtual Bake-Off next week. Each chef will be using a different Girl Scout cookie to create a tasty treat.

Monica Woodson -- CEO of Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan -- and Isabelle Elwart -- owner of Le Detroit Macaron and one of the chefs who will be competing -- joined 7 Action News to talk about the fundraiser.

The gala is Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at gssem.org. Sales officially end Friday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Give a child a book and impact a life!