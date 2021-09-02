Virtual bake-off to benefit Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan

(WXYZ) — It's a fierce competition for a great cause. Four metro Detroit chefs will be part of the Girl Scouts Cookie Gala: Virtual Bake-Off next week. Each chef will be using a different Girl Scout cookie to create a tasty treat.

Monica Woodson -- CEO of Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan -- and Isabelle Elwart -- owner of Le Detroit Macaron and one of the chefs who will be competing -- joined 7 Action News to talk about the fundraiser.

The gala is Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at gssem.org. Sales officially end Friday.