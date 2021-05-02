Virtual Walk for Justice set for Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Registration is now open for The Salvation Army William Booth Legal Aid Clinic (centralusa.salvationarmy.org)’s first-ever virtual Walk for Justice (walkforjustice.org). The event will take place from Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9.

The community is invited to join the three-day online fundraiser from their local park, neighborhood or favorite outdoor location. While individuals and families are out, they can share pictures of their walk on Facebook and Instagram using #WalkForJustice to be featured on the William Booth Legal Aid Clinic website and social media pages.

Registration is $45 for adults and free for children. Each registrant will receive a Walk For Justice mask, entry into a door prize and access to an online silent auction. The individual with the highest pledge total will receive a special prize.

All proceeds benefit The Salvation Army’s William Booth Legal Aid Clinic – the only Salvation Army free legal aid clinic in the world – which has helped resolve nearly 1,800 legal issues last year affecting low income families, individuals and U.S. military veterans. The Clinic provides quality guidance and advocacy in a wide variety of areas involving homelessness, domestic violence, child abuse and neglect, and consumer advocacy.

The William Booth Legal Aid Clinic has provided free legal services to those in need throughout metro Detroit for 27 years. It all started in 1994, when a local attorney had an idea to help people recovering from addiction that were struggling with various legal issues. Since then, The William Booth Legal Aid Clinic has been providing counsel to participants of The Salvation Army treatment programs, as well as individuals within the community at or below the poverty level.

For more information about the Walk for Justice fundraiser visit walkforjustice.org or call 313-361-6340.

