Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Virtual Walk for Justice set for Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9

items.[0].image.alt
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, early Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Supreme Court
generic handcuffs
Posted at 8:58 AM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 08:58:43-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Registration is now open for The Salvation Army William Booth Legal Aid Clinic (centralusa.salvationarmy.org)’s first-ever virtual Walk for Justice (walkforjustice.org). The event will take place from Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9.

The community is invited to join the three-day online fundraiser from their local park, neighborhood or favorite outdoor location. While individuals and families are out, they can share pictures of their walk on Facebook and Instagram using #WalkForJustice to be featured on the William Booth Legal Aid Clinic website and social media pages.

Registration is $45 for adults and free for children. Each registrant will receive a Walk For Justice mask, entry into a door prize and access to an online silent auction. The individual with the highest pledge total will receive a special prize.

All proceeds benefit The Salvation Army’s William Booth Legal Aid Clinic – the only Salvation Army free legal aid clinic in the world – which has helped resolve nearly 1,800 legal issues last year affecting low income families, individuals and U.S. military veterans. The Clinic provides quality guidance and advocacy in a wide variety of areas involving homelessness, domestic violence, child abuse and neglect, and consumer advocacy.

The William Booth Legal Aid Clinic has provided free legal services to those in need throughout metro Detroit for 27 years. It all started in 1994, when a local attorney had an idea to help people recovering from addiction that were struggling with various legal issues. Since then, The William Booth Legal Aid Clinic has been providing counsel to participants of The Salvation Army treatment programs, as well as individuals within the community at or below the poverty level.

For more information about the Walk for Justice fundraiser visit walkforjustice.org or call 313-361-6340.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!