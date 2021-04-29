Virtual Walk for Wishes helping Make-A-Wish Michigan fulfill kids' dreams

(WXYZ) — Making wishes come true for children across Michigan. The Walk for Wishes is going virtual again this year, but the goal is the same. Make-A-Wish Michigan is on a mission to create life-changing opportunities for children with critical illnesses.

7 Action News anchor Alicia Smith has the honor of once again service as emcee for the event.

Jacob Shango, who has his wish fulfilled last summer, and his mother Amanda talked about his wish and the importance of the walk.

The Walk for Wishes is happening Saturday, May 1.

To donate or to register, visit walkforwishesmi.org.