Visit the Detroit Historical Museum on Sundays in December and get free admission

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Visit the Detroit Historical Museum on Sundays in Decemeber and get free admission!

The offer for free general admission is in honor of the museum's new Hudson's Holidays exhibition. It's on display now through January 30, 2022.

Say the word “Hudson’s” and most Detroiters will be able to share a story about visiting the elegant downtown department store or shopping at one of its suburban locations. Hudson’s Holidays will bring back the memories and magic of Hudson’s in pop-up exhibitions throughout the museum, just in time for the holiday season.

Founded as a humble clothier for men and boys in 1881, J.L. Hudson Company reportedly racked up an average of 100,000 sales per day by the 1950s, and its 25-story building was the world’s tallest department store until 1961. Visitors will learn what made Hudson’s so popular, like its huge selection of merchandise and full-service approach, which went beyond in-store restaurants, salons and alterations departments to offer amenities like a circulating library, a writing lounge and an in-house dry cleaner.

The exhibition will feature a selection of must-see items from the Detroit Historical Society collection, including the toys and decor that made the holidays at Hudson’s so magical, the fashions and accessories that made the store a year-round shopping destination and some artifacts from the downtown store that evoke the massive building’s distinctive features. Revisit traditions enjoyed by generations of Detroiters, like seeing the World’s Largest Flag, visiting Santa in Toy Town and shopping for deals in the Basement Store.

To learn more, visit https://detroithistorical.org/detroit-historical-museum/plan-your-visit/general-information

