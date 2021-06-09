Watch
Volunteers needed for bunk bed build this Saturday

Posted at 10:38 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 10:38:08-04

(WXYZ) — Providing kids in need with a place sleep. Volunteers are needed this Saturday to help build dozens of beds, during Bunks Across America.

In Westland, the Western Wayne County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is organizing the build. Chapter President Wendell Gramlick joined 7 Action News to talk about how people can volunteer and donate.

Sleep in Heavenly Peach Bunks Across America happens Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Westland Lowe's, 6555 N. Newburgh Road in Westland.

For more information, visit shpbeds.org.

Click here to volunteer.

Click here to donate.

Click here to request a bed.

