Walk For Wishes returns to the Detroit Zoo

ROYAL OAK, MICH. (WXYZ) — Walk For Wishes is returning to the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak in 2022. The event was held virtually over the past two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The fundraiser, which raises money to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, will be held on Saturday, May 7. This year's walk will include a fun-filled walk through the zoo, a scavenger hunt, and access to the zoo until 5 p.m. 7 Action News Morning Anchor Alicia Smith of WXYZ will emcee the event. Wish kid King, 6, of Detroit, who wished for a castle playset, will be among the participants.

To register or for more information, visit http://www.walkforwishesmi.org/.

The 2022 Walk For Wishes’ goal is to raise $360,000.