Washtenaw County Health Department hosting KN95 mask pick-up event

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Health Department is a KN95 mask pick-up event.

Individuals are welcome to pick up a free pack of adult KN95 masks on

Saturday, Jan 15 from 10am-12pm at 705 N. Zeeb Road in Ann Arbor (drive or walk up)

No registration is necessary. Each pack contains 10 adult KN95 masks. Kid sizes are not available. Masks are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Supplies are limited.

This event is meant for individuals and households, not groups or organizations. If you are a group or organization interested in picking up masks, the Racial Equity Office is organizing larger distributions of KN95 masks. Their request form is temporarily paused while they process existing requests -if/when they reopen the form for additional requests, you can find the request form and more information on their website.

There is evidence that KN95 and surgical masks provide better protection to the wearer than cloth masks from the Omicron variant. The Health Department recommends wearing surgical or KN95 masks instead of cloth masks. You can layer a surgical mask under a cloth mask - make sure it fits well with no gaps. Local transmission is high and everyone should be wearing a well-fitting mask with multiple layers in indoor public spaces.

Additional distributions and pick-up sites across the county are being planned.