ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Winter Blast Royal Oak, presented by the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, is heating up to bring some cool seasonal activities to its new home in Royal Oak from Friday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

Offering free admission and two hours of free parking in the structures and only $.75 per hour after that, Winter Blast Royal Oak is affordable fun for the whole family. The fun includes winter-themed experiences, family activities, live entertainment, food and more. The live entertainment line-up for Saturday & Sunday is posted below:

SOARING EAGLE STAGE

In the United Way 211 Comfort Zone

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Damon Terrell Acoustic Duet (Jazz)

12:30 - 1:30 p.m. Nique Love Rhodes & the NLR Experience (Hip-Hop/Fusion)

2:00 - 3:00 p.m. All Grown Up (Rock)

3:30 - 4:15 p.m. 75 Days of Sun (Ska)

4:45 - 5:30 p.m. Ryan Jay (Country)

6:00 - 6:45 p.m. New World Soul (R&B)

7:15 - 8:00 p.m. Frame 42 (Rock/Classic Rock)

8:30 - 9:30 p.m. The Reefermen (Rock)

10:00 - 11:00 p.m. Larry Lee & Back in The Day (R&B/Motown)

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Mark Reitenga (Acoustic Folk Rock)

1:00 - 2:00 p.m. The Jacki Daniels Show (Pop/Country)

2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Maraj Virtuoso & Friends With The Better Things Band (NeoSoul/Latin Lo-Fi Rock)

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. Dave Hamilton Band (Rock)

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Jill Jack Band (Americana)

7:00 - 8:00 p.m. Killer Flamingos (Pop/Rock)

HOUSE OF DANK STAGE

In the HOD Comfort Zone

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Marquette (Alternative R&B)

1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Jack’s Revenge (Rock)

2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Standing Room Only (Classic Rock)

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. Taylor Tucky (Modern Country)

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. CHIT! (Classic Rock)

7:00 - 8:00 p.m. Spiral Crush (Rock)

8:30 - 9:30 p.m. The Persuasion Band (High Energy Party)

10:00 - 11:00 p.m. Roots Vibrations (Reggae, Soca)

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. ABI (Songwriter/Acoustic)

12:45 - 1:45 p.m. Avatar Mode (Indie Post-Rock)

2:15 - 3:15 p.m. In Flow (Reggae/Hip-Hop)

3:45 - 4:45 p.m. The Band Mint (Hip-Hop/Rock)

5:15 - 6:15 p.m. Big Pappa and the Machine (Variety)

6:45 - 8:00 p.m. Motor City Josh & the Big 3 (Blues)

HUNTINGTON KIDS STAGE & FAMILY ACTIVITIES

In the DTE Energy Comfort Zone

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

11:00 - 11:30 a.m. Zippity: 2 Guys & a Guitar

12:00 - 12:30 p.m. Nat Spinz Hula Hoops

12:45 - 1:15 p.m. Zippity: 2 Guys & a Guitar

1:30 - 2:00 p.m. Michigan Science Center

2:15 - 2:45 p.m. Magical Randyl Lee

3:00 - 3:30 p.m. Nat Spinz Hula Hoops

4:00 - 4:30 p.m. Zippity: 2 Guys & a Guitar

5:00 - 5:30 p.m. Nat Spinz Hula Hoops

6:00 - 6:30 p.m. Magical Randyl Lee

7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Dantiez Saunderson

9:00 - 11:00 p.m. King Saaidi

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

11:00 - 11:30 a.m. Kevin Devine's Rollicking Music

12:00 - 12:30 p.m. Magical Randyl Lee

12:45 - 1:15 p.m. Kevin Devine's Rollicking Music

1:30 - 2:00 p.m. Michigan Science Center

2:15 - 2:45 p.m. Zippity: 2 Guys & a Guitar

3:00 - 3:30 p.m. Magical Randyl Lee

4:00 - 4:30 p.m. Kevin Devine's Rollicking Music

5:00 - 5:30 p.m. Zippity: 2 Guys & a Guitar

6:00 - 6:30 p.m. Kevin Devine's Rollicking Music

6:30 - 8:00 p.m. House Music

For additional information, visit WinterBlast.com.