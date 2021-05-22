WSC teacher/community engagement highlights summer learning opportunities

WARREN, MI (WXYZ) — In an effort to increase enrollment and get the word out about summer extended learning opportunities, teachers in Warren Consolidated Schools will hit the pavement and converge upon district neighborhoods to engage with students and families.

More than 100 WCS teachers will meet at Cousino High School to rally and then walk district neighborhoods at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 22.

This summer, WCS will offer a large selection of programs for students to regain what they may have lost this past year due to the coronavirus pandemic. All programs are taught by highly qualified WCS teachers and are offered FREE of charge to students. Classes and programs will be offered at every grade level.

From literacy and math programs, to STEM exploration, SAT prep, computer coding, and Broadway/theater classes, there is something for every student to rebuild this summer and get ready for the next school year.

“We have known for a very long time how much our teachers and staff care about our students and this neighborhood outreach by our teachers and the Warren Education Association is just another great example,” said Superintendent Robert D. Livernois, Ph.D. “I am proud of their efforts and look forward to the event.”

