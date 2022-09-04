You can help save a life!

HOLLY, MICH (WXYZ) — By royal proclamation, you are hereby invited to donate blood and heroically save lives at the Michigan Renaissance Festival.

The show will go on at the 2022 Michigan Renaissance Festival! Huzzah! Festival attendees will be entertained by jousting, musicians, magicians, mimes and jugglers from medieval times throughout the village.

Come experience the majestic power of being a king or a queen – or at least a knight in shining armor – by heroically donating blood that could be the difference between life and death for a person in need. The final blood drive dates are September 4th & 5th and spots are going fast!

Each attempting donor will receive free adult admission to the Michigan Renaissance Festival and a $15 e-gift card. To register, visit