Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

You can help save a life!

American Red Cross asking for blood donations...
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File
American Red Cross asking for blood donations...
Blood donation
Posted at 2:11 AM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 02:11:04-04

HOLLY, MICH (WXYZ) — By royal proclamation, you are hereby invited to donate blood and heroically save lives at the Michigan Renaissance Festival.

The show will go on at the 2022 Michigan Renaissance Festival! Huzzah! Festival attendees will be entertained by jousting, musicians, magicians, mimes and jugglers from medieval times throughout the village.

Come experience the majestic power of being a king or a queen – or at least a knight in shining armor – by heroically donating blood that could be the difference between life and death for a person in need. The final blood drive dates are September 4th & 5th and spots are going fast!

Each attempting donor will receive free adult admission to the Michigan Renaissance Festival and a $15 e-gift card. To register, visit

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!