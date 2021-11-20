YouTube vs College: Is a Degree Necessary for a Successful Business?

(WXYZ) — Every year, millions of Americans go to college across the country to pursue higher education. However, when it comes to rapidly evolving fields like marketing, the language and systems used in school might be outdated come graduation. This prompts the question, is college the only way to success, especially if you plan on having your own business?

Olivia Starling, founder and CEO of jewelry brand Starlette Galleria has created a multiple six figure business and found success learning from non-traditional sources, all while not using her bachelor’s in marketing.

“College is a huge investment, and isn’t necessary for every career field. Before deciding on taking a more traditional career path after highschool and going to college, ask yourself, is a degree the only path to the career you want? Jobs like nursing, teaching, and scientific research require college, but a marketing degree, for example, is not as important as having real life marketing experience,” says Starling.

During 2020 and even more so now well into 2021, we’re seeing more and more educational content being uploaded to the internet. Giving individuals unfiltered access to information that can help them take control of their future career directions.

Starling goes on to say, “I have a bachelor’s degree in marketing, but all of my marketing experience that has enabled me to build a multiple 6-figure business and brand has come from hours of YouTube and taking online courses from people who have achieved personal success on their own, not from my college education. Over the years, college has been preached as “the only way to success”, and social pressures have led young adults into thousands of dollars in student debt that will take decades to pay off. Before choosing the path that everyone is taking, consider the abundance of options on the path less traveled.”