(WXYZ) - She's been all over the world, but Nia Harden is glad to be in the "Motor City."

Nia Harden is a military spouse and a mother of two.

Before coming to Detroit she worked for KWTX in Waco, TX. While there she was a morning reporter and ran the Killeen bureau serving the Fort Hood area. She also received recognition from several organizations for her unbiased reporting. She won a Texas Associated Press Award for her coverage on a gas station explosion.



Born and raised in the Seattle area, Nia decided to head to the east coast to attend Virginia Union University. She received her undergraduates degree in Mass Communications.



Nia loves to dance, making her the perfect Zumba instructor.



When she's not traveling or working out, you can catch her out and about with her family.



If you see her don't be afraid to introduce yourself or share a story idea.