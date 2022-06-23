This affordable kiddie pool will provide hours of backyard fun

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When it’s hot outside and you just can’t find a way to get the kids to the local pool, how are the grown-ups supposed to keep their cool (and sanity)? Not everyone can afford to install a pool in the backyard, whether it’s an above-ground version or an in-ground model. But, a kiddie pool can be the solution to your summertime blues!

Even a kiddie pool has its challenges, though. It still needs to be filled and kept clean, which can be a hassle. Also, supervision is essential because it only takes a few inches of water in a shallow pool to be a drowning risk, especially for children.

That’s why we love the SplashEZ 3-in-1 Splash Pad on Amazon. It takes the idea of a kiddie pool and transforms it into a safe, refreshing play area even for the youngest children.

This converted kiddie pool is one of our top-rated products on Don’t Waste Your Money. It is approved for children ages 12 months and up and was developed by parents.

The SplashEZ 3-in-1 Splash Pad is a sprinkler, kiddie pool and play mat all in one fun package. Its sturdy construction is made with BPA-free and phthalate-free plastic to protect young ones from potential contact with contaminated water. With a 60-inch diameter and weight capacity of up to 100 pounds, there is plenty of room in this kiddie pool-turned-splash pad for a few children to enjoy some water fun.

We also like that the splash pad comes in a variety of designs that are meant to be educational. What better way to engage kids’ curiosity than through play? With five themes to choose from, including a world map, a U.S. map, letters, the solar system and colored balloons, there is something that will delight any child!

Right now, Amazon has the From A to Z SplashEZ Pad marked down to $24.96, which is a 17% discount from the normal price of $29.99.

The other four designs are also available at a reasonable price of $26.97. With Amazon Prime shipping, you could actually receive the splash pad the same day as your order it in some regions.

People who have purchased this splash pad say it’s great for both kids and pets and the company’s customer service is helpful and prompt. In fact, out of more than 20,000 Amazon ratings, this product has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating, with 71% giving it a full five stars.

“This splash pad is perhaps one of the best purchases I have made for my kids,” one reviewer said. “The design is brilliant and it is no fuss, You simply lay it out, hook it to a hose, and turn the water on. THAT’S IT. My 5, 3, and 1 year old all play it in (sic) together for a good 30 minutes before getting even slightly bored.”

Of course, even with its shallow base, children should be supervised at all times during water play.

But, the SplashEZ 3-in-1 Splash Pad — and similar products you can buy, like the slightly larger VISTOP splash pad or the Splashie basketball court-themed one — are great alternatives for the plain, hard plastic kiddie pool. They can give parents a little extra peace of mind during outdoor playtime.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.