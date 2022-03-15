The Best Above-Ground Pools For Quickly Turning Your Backyard Into A Summer Haven

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Is there anything more wonderful than taking a dip in your own pool on a scorching summer day? You can skip the drive to the community pool and not have to deal with the crowds at the beach when you have your own above-ground pool right in your back yard.

Pools are not only great for relaxing, but you can get some great exercise in them while you’re at it. If your pool is large enough, you can swim laps or rounds for some cardio. If you’re limited in space, opt for some at-home aquafit, a program where you can get a great aquatic workout without needing a lap-length pool.

If you’ve got kids, they will definitely love being able to splash around with their friends in your pool. Be sure to grab a couple of floaties and pool noodles so they can have some extra fun — and so you can have something to float on while you catch up on your reading.

Which above-ground pool is right for you? Our sister site Don’t Waste Your Money has a team of experts that spends many hours analyzing, testing and researching products to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions. Here are their top picks for above-ground pools.

If you want something that is easy to assemble, this top-rated one from Bestway a good option. This above-ground pool has a steel frame that is rust- and corrosion-resistant — two things that are obviously important for a pool. The shell of the pool is made from PVC, which is highly durable, so you can enjoy splashing around as much as you like. It comes in a variety of sizes, from 30 feet in diameter up to 48 feet.

This round pool is just 2 1/2 feet deep and 8 feet in diameter, so it’s ideal for small yards or people with young swimmers. It is made from PVC material, reducing the chances of rips and tears, although it should be noted that durability isn’t quite as highly rated by users for this one as others on our list. The pool comes with a filter cartridge and a built-in chlorinator. Assembly is quick and easy and that convenience is the hallmark of this model.

Tips For Pool Shopping

The space you have will largely determine what kind of pool you can get. Start by measuring your backyard to see how much room you have a for an above-ground pool. You’ll also have to consider how flat the ground is and whether it will require any leveling.

You might only picture pools shaped like circles or rectangles when you picture above-ground pools but there are many different shapes available. Circular pools are the most common, but can be hard to fit into square yards with limited space. Oval- and rectangle-shaped pools have longer profiles, so they can sometimes fit into backyards more easily, especially if you want to have more space for a patio or deck. Some brands even offer pools in more whimsical shapes like hearts and stars.

Adobe

Regardless of what size or shape you get, it’s important to keep your pool clean so you don’t end up with any bacterial growth in the water. A pool heater might also be a great addition if you want to swim at night or in optimal comfort all season long.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.