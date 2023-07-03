Amber Alert Issued for 2-Year-Old Girl

Watch Now
Posted at 3:36 AM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 03:36:57-04

LANSING — Lansing Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl.

Wynter Cole Smith described as 2-year-old black girl with braided shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with rainbows.

Lansing Police say she may be with Rashad Maleek Trice. They would be traveling in a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala with the Michigan License plate: DZS0492. Police are not sure what direction they may have gone, but they say Trice has ties to Detroit.

Police say Trice is considered dangerous. If you have any information, please call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

