Juicing At Home Is A Snap With This Powerful Breville Juicer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Juicing lets you ingest a wide array of fruits and vegetables in a few big gulps. Plus, a tall glass can offer a refreshing pick-me-up first thing in the morning or when that 3 p.m. afternoon slump hits.

It can be easier, more cost-effective and better for the environment (no bottles!) to produce homemade juice in your kitchen rather than opting for store-bought. Another nice part about making it yourself is that you can skip the added sugar and preservatives and just make what you’ll drink within the next few days.

From apple to carrot to celery to greens, you can make your own juice in the comfort of your kitchen with a Breville Juice Fountain Cold Plus Juicer available on Amazon.

This stainless steel juicer is Amazon’s Choice in Centrifugal Juicers by Breville. It features what the company calls Cold Spin Technology, which helps to minimize damage to the vitamin and minerals through heat processing. Some juicers require additional prep time, but this juicer features a 3.5-inch extra-wide chute feed so you can slide in whole fruits and vegetables without having to chop them up first.

It comes with a seal-and-store 70 fluid-ounce jug so you can stash a batch in the fridge for the rest of your family to savor. Thanks to a handy custom nozzle, you can also juice straight into a glass.

Along with the juicer and jug, you’ll also receive a cleaning brush and a recipe book to get you started. The entire package is currently priced at $279.95.

The Breville juicer comes highly rated with an average score of 4.6 out of 5 stars after more than 1,500 users weighed in. In fact, 82 percent of reviewers gave this a 5-star rating. People found it to be easy to use and simple to assemble. They also liked its blending power.

S. Shepherd couldn’t say enough good things about it. This satisfied customer said, “It is so powerful, you can easily put in large pieces and it just grinds them up easily without straining; the pitcher holds a lot so you can make a large quantity; and, really, really appreciated: it comes apart so easily (I’m 82 so that’s important to me!) and extremely, I mean extremely, easy to clean!!”

Oren C. called the Breville juicer “a real monster” and said it was nothing like any juicer they’d used before. “Strong, fast, easy to use and clean, amount of juice was incredible,” the reviewer said. “If you’re looking for an affordable high-end juicer — this is the one for you!”

Just remember that fresh juice doesn’t have a long shelf life so you won’t want to store it for an entire week.

Do you see yourself juicing in the near future?

