Christopher Schurr back in court for preliminary exam for shooting death of Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The former Grand Rapids police officer charged with second-degree murder will be back in court on Thursday, October 27.

Prosecutors will present evidence against Christopher Schurr in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya on April 4, 2022. The preliminary exam in the case is expected to run across two days in 61st District Court in downtown Grand Rapids.

Schurr is accused of shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in April. A months-long investigation resulted in a murder charge against Schurr. An internal investigation at Grand Rapids Police Department ended with Schurr being fired.

The preliminary exam is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

