Christopher Schurr will not be retried in death of Patrick Lyoya, prosecutor drops murder charge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says he will drop the second-degree murder charge against Christopher Schurr.

Schurr, a former Grand Rapids police officer, fatally shot Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old black man, in the back of the head during an April 2022 traffic stop.

Becker’s decision — announced during a late-morning press conference on Thursday — comes two weeks after a mistrial was declared in Schurr’s case after the jury was unable to reach a verdict after four days of deliberation.

If the prosecutor had continued to press the murder charge, his decision would have prepared the way for a retrial of the former officer.

"This was a difficult decision," Becker said on Thursday. "I know it is extremely disappointing to the family of Patrick Lyoya and many in the community and I did not arrive at this decision lightly."

Becker said he did not believe a retrial of Schurr would have ended in a different result.

"I put forward the best case I could," he said. "In the end, I do not see the ability to get twelve people to unanimously agree."

When the jurors began their deliberation after closing arguments on May 5, they were evenly split, the prosecutor claimed, with four in favor of guilty, four for innocent and four undecided.

When Judge Christina Mims declared a mistrial on May 8, Becker said the split had shifted 10-2 in favor of acquittal.

"The question in this case then becomes what are the chances of getting a vastly different jury a second time?" Becker said. "I don't believe it's prudent to retry the case based on the mere hope something drastic will change with a new jury panel and the exact same evidence."

In the past six years, the Kent County prosecutor's office has only retried one case after a hung jury.

"This has always been an extremely difficult case," said Becker, adding he stood by the decision to initially charge the former officer with second-degree murder.

He also said he did not seriously consider reducing the charge to voluntary manslaughter in an attempt to increase the chance of a conviction in a retrial.

Christopher Schurr's defense

During a post-trial press conference on the day of the mistrial, Schurr’s legal team claimed the second-degree murder charge should have never been filed in the first place.

"Christopher Schurr never wanted to take a life. I guarantee it," defense attorney Matthew Borgula said. "There really is no winning here. A man died, and that is a very serious thing."

Borgula also claimed the jurors were “overwhelmingly in favor of acquittal.”

Patrick Lyoya's family

The Lyoya family, who publicly pushed for a second criminal trial, still plans to “get justice” for their son.

"I want [Schurr] to know that he's still carrying the blood of Patrick on him,” said the father of Patrick Lyoya, Peter Lyoya, on the day of the mistrial.

A civil lawsuit filed against Schurr is currently pending in federal court after the U.S. Supreme Court denied an appeal from the former officer's attorneys.

The Lyoya family’s attorney, Ven Johnson, has previously said the mistrial would not impact the case.

"I think this shows that our civil case is extremely strong,” Johnson said in a prior interview. “We will be moving forward with that belief.”

