Count Down To Halloween With The Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights Of Halloween Calendar

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you love counting down the days to Christmas with an Advent calendar, you can now count down to the spookiest day of the year with none other than the Sanderson sisters!

The new Insight Editions product Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween isn’t just a calendar you can use to count down the final 13 days leading up to Halloween — you’ll also get gifts for each day. And while getting candy every day leading up to Halloween is clearly a great way to count down to the fall holiday, the calendar actually delivers more fun. You’ll get surprises like mini books, mementos, games, decorations and other tricks and treats.

The calendar is also filled with quotes and fun images from the film, like “Amok, Amok, Amok!” and “Who lit the Black Flame Candle?” so you can relive your favorite moments.

While we don’t know exactly what the gifts are (because where’s the fun in that?!), an image on the Amazon page shows that just some of the daily surprises from Max and Dani Dennison, Thackery Binx and the Sanderson Sisters include a trivia book, a keychain of Winnie’s spell book, a recipe card for Life Potion Punch and a sticker that reads, “Another glorious morning, Makes me sick.”

The Halloween Advent calendar is priced at $22.49 on Amazon. If you want your goodies before Halloween season officially begins, you can instead use the calendar to count down to the premiere of “Hocus Pocus 2,” which begins streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 30.

If you want more than 13 little Advent calendar gifts themed with “Hocus Pocus,” there’s no shortage of the Sanderson Sisters this Halloween — including an entire candle line from Goose Creek.

The “Hocus Pocus 2” candle collection has eight 14.5-ounce three-wick candles, all priced at $15. Scents include Salem Forest, Halloween Night and Full Moon. You’ll also find Come, We Fly, which has scents of fizzing potion, frozen lime, grapefruit and sugar, and Broom Squad, which features the image that’s on the movie poster for “Hocus Pocus 2” and has scents of campfire marshmallows, sugared cream and cool woods.

You’ll also find a tarot deck, a Sanderson Sisters inflatable, a board game and even a coloring book to enjoy while watching the film or sequel, all while sipping some Halloween cocktails or simply enjoying a cozy fall night.

You can even start your day with the Sanderson Sisters all October long with Kellogg’s new “Hocus Pocus” cereal and “Hocus Pocus” coffee from coffee brewer Joffrey’s. While the cereal is berry-flavored, the coffee has notes of caramel apple and cinnamon.

If the Sanderson Sisters aren’t your favorite Halloween characters to count down with, you’ll also find a few other Halloween-themed Advent calendars from the same company, including Harry Potter Dark Arts, Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and Disney Villains.

If you need to watch the original “Hocus Pocus” again, you can rent it on Amazon Prime or buy the DVD (in case you need to watch it on repeat).

Are you excited for Halloween?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.