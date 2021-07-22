Watch

Country music star Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses for men who died at Faster Horses

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2021
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 13:46:40-04

JACKSON, Mich. — Country music star Luke Combs has paid for the funeral expenses of the three men who died at Faster Horses Festival.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays Jr. were found dead at a campground near the festival. Officials said the cause appeared to be carbon monoxide poisoning from a nearby generator.

A publicist for Combs confirmed that he had paid for the funerals but said Combs did not wish to provide any further comment.

Arthur-Day Funeral Home Office Manager Debbie Branham said the community support both locally and nationally has been overwhelming.

A GoFundMe page has already raised close to $58,000.

