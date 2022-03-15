This Easy Green Pistachio Cake Starts With A Boxed Cake Mix

Looking for a festive treat to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 17? It’s the holiday where everyone celebrates the Irish by enjoying green drinks like the Dunkin Shamrock Macchiato and holiday-themed food such as Costco’s Shamrock Ravioli.

Often, the go-to flavor for St. Patrick’s Day’s green foods is mint. And while we love mint, sometimes we want something different. That’s why we were so excited to find a pistachio cake that ticks off all the boxes for the ideal holiday treat. A tasty flavor that’s not mint? Check! A classic Irish green shade to celebrate the cultural holiday? Aye!

Doesn’t this cake from The Country Cook look amazing? Recipe author Brandie noted in her post that the flavor of this cake will appeal to those looking not wanting a strong flavor.

“This particular cake has a very mild pistachio flavor,” she shared in the post. “To me, pistachios have a very light flavor, kinda like almonds. They aren’t a very nutty nut. If ya know what I mean. The raw nut itself almost tastes sweet. I like them raw but I know a lot of folks may prefer them roasted and salted.”

We love how the cake starts with a boxed mix and then uses other ingredients to make it more like a made-from-scratch dessert. In addition to a box of yellow or white cake mix and instant pistachio pudding, you’ll need some pantry staples you probably already have on hand, like eggs and milk, and Cool Whip for the frosting.

For the pudding, you’ll want to make sure you’re not using up a cook-and-serve variety.

Brandie said you can use either a rectangular cake pan, a layer cake pan, or even a bundt pan to make this simple cake. Most of the instructions are similar to the directions on the box, with just a few additions.

You can find the full recipe for Easy Pistachio Cake on The Country Cook’s website.

One look at this recipe shows you won’t need the luck of the Irish to make this cake. In less than an hour, you can whip up this dessert and bake it. Then, just let it cool before adding the frosting before you eat and enjoy!

