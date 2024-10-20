The Village of Rochester Hills to host Monster Mash party on Sunday, October 20

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — You're invited to celebrate Halloween with a family fun Monster Mash party at The Village of Rochester Hills.

On Sunday, October 20 from 3:00pm-5:00pm families are invited to take part in an afternoon of fun in the beautiful outdoor shopping center. This free event will feature a DJ who will be playing spooky tunes, themed stilt walkers, balloon twisters, roaming jugglers, character meet n’ greets with Jack and Sally, and a Bubble Witch Show and Play.

In addition to the on-site activations, Paint Creek Center for the Arts will be supplying pumpkins for children to decorate for a small $5 donation. Members from Paint Creek will bring decorating supplies and will assist children in their efforts to transform their pumpkins. Interested guests are encouraged to pre-register online as limited spacing and pumpkins are available.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes and explore all that The Village of Rochester Hills has to offer. The vibrant and beautifully decorated outdoor lifestyle and shopping center has everything you need for this Fall. No matter if you are looking for a tasty treat at one of the many fast-casual restaurants like Pokeworks, Two Hands Corn Dogs, or Shake Shack or an elegant meal at The Jackson or Mitchell’s Fish Market, the culinary options have everything to satisfy your palette.

The fun is happening in Festival Park (104 N. Adams Road, Rochester Hills, MI) at the corner of Adams Blvd. and Walton Road. To learn more, visit linkprotect.cudasvc.com