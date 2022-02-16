Bob Saget's family sues to block release of autopsy records

The family of the late comedian Bob Saget has filed a lawsuit to block the release of records related to the investigation of his death.

According to the Associated Press, Saget's widow and three daughters filed a suit in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday to stop the release of photos, videos, and audio recordings and that they remain confidential.

In the lawsuit, the family argues they would "suffer irreparable harm" if further records were released publically, the news outlet reported.

According to the lawsuit, some media outlets have already filed requests for them, the AP reported.

Saget died last month in his Florida hotel room.

Last week a medical examiner's report stated that the actor died from an accidental blow to the head, likely a fall.

The report also stated no illicit drugs or toxins in his system.