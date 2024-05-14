Comcast to launch a streaming bundle with Peacock, Netflix, and Apple TV+

Comcast is planning to offer a streaming package deal with Peacock, Netflix, and Apple TV+ at a “vastly reduced price to anything available today.”

According to Variety, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts announced during a conference on Tuesday that a bundle named "StreamSaver" will be available to all Comcast broadband, TV, and mobile customers later this month.

"We've been bundling video successfully and creatively for 60 years. And so this is the latest iteration of that, and I think this will be a pretty compelling package," Roberts said during MoffettNathanson’s 2024 Media, Internet and Communications Conference in New York.

Although Roberts didn't specify prices or an exact release date, he mentioned that the package would be discounted as the aim is to "add value to consumers" while simultaneously diverting revenue from other streaming competitors, Variety reports.

It's important to note that to get access to the new StreamSaver bundle, you need to already have a subscription to Xfinity Internet and/or Xfinity TV, which vary in price according to location and the package you select.

As for Peacock, Netflix, and Apple TV+, prices also vary depending on the bundle you pick. For Peacock, the basic subscription starts at $5.99 per month; Netflix's basic is $6.99, and Apple TV+ is $9.99 per month.

The news comes just days after Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery revealed their partnership to launch a bundledoffering of Disney+, Hulu, and Max set to debut this summer.