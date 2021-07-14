Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Judge rules Spears can hire own lawyer for her conservatorship case

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
BRITNEY.jpeg
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 18:17:47-04

A judge has ruled that singer Britney Spears can hire her own lawyer for her conservatorship case.

According to the New York Times and Variety, Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday accepted a request that former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart could represent the pop star.

WATCH LIVE:

The ruling comes three weeks after Spears gave riveting testimony about her 13-year conservatorship, which she called "abusive."

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles judge also accepted the resignation of Spears' court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham, who resigned last week, the Times reported.

According to Variety, Rosengart has represented Hollywood A-listers Sean Penn, Steven Spielberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Keanu Reeves.

Since 2008, Spears has been represented by a court-appointed attorney after she was placed under a conservatorship. Her father, Jamie Spears, has been acting as her sole conservator.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!