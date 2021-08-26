Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Jussie Smollett attorneys cannot call prosecutor to testify

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Marton/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. A judge on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, granted lawyers for Jussie Smollett more time to prepare arguments on several issues, including whether they can introduce a key witness’s previous conviction for battery. Cook County Judge James Linn Linn scheduled the next hearing in the case for Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
Jussie Smollett
Posted at 5:34 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 17:34:04-04

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has ruled that Jussie Smollett's attorneys cannot call as a witness the Chicago prosecutor whose office dropped initial charges accusing the actor of staging a racist, anti-gay attack on himself in 2019.

Cook County Judge James Linn also said Thursday that Smollett's attorneys could not mention various lawsuits linked to his case.

But Linn said they could tell jurors about an AR-15 and other guns that were discovered after police searched the home of two brothers whom prosecutors said Smollett hired and paid to carry out the attack.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the judge noted that the AR-15 was legally owned and has since been returned to its owner.

Smollett was charged last February for allegedly lying to Chicago police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack last year.

His initial charges were dropped by the county prosecutor's office shortly after his alleged attack in January 2019 in Chicago.

In June 2019, the series creator of "Empire" announced that Smollett would not return to the hit series for its final season.

Smollett has denied the allegations and has pleaded not guilty, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!