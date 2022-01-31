Rihanna is pregnant, debuts bump on stroll with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Singer and fashion mogul Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

According to People, the "Diamonds" singer and her rapper boyfriend revealed that she’s pregnant while taking a stroll over the weekend in New York, where she showed off her baby bump while wearing a long open pink coat and jeans.

This would mark the first child for both stars.

The Associated Press reported that the two friends began dating during the pandemic. The rapper confirmed their relationship by calling Rihanna “the love of my life” in an interview with GQ magazine in May 2019.

In March 2020, in an interview with British Vogue, Rihanna discussed having children, saying she saw herself having "three or four" children within the next 10 years.