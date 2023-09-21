These websites will get your money back if prices drop after you book

You’re probably familiar with a common vacation dilemma: Book now while there are still seats available on the flight, or wait and see if the price drops.

It’s a delicate dance that most of us do because we hate overpaying for hotels, rental cars and flights. What if the price drops after you book a flight? Then what? What if you get to the hotel and learn that the guy staying in the room next to you got a better deal?

Thankfully, there are a handful of websites that make it easier to commit by tracking the best prices before and after you make your travel purchase. If these services find a lower rate or notice a price drop, they’ll help you get your money back.

Here are five that may help ease some of your travel purchase headaches.

1. CheapAir.com

Founded in 1989, CheapAir.com helps millions of travelers buy cheap plane tickets with less stress. Since 2012, the California-based company has offered a price drop payback guarantee. They’ll reimburse you up to $100 per ticket if your fare drops before your trip.

“Buying a plane ticket is a lot like playing the stock market. You see a fare you think is a good deal, but a week later it could be higher or lower,” according to Jeff Klee, CEO of CheapAir.com. “We created Price Drop Payback to take the worry out of knowing when to buy and to reassure folks that they’re getting a good deal, guaranteed.”

2. Google Flights

While you may already be familiar with Google Flights, you may not have heard of its Price Guarantee feature that went live this April. The newly launched feature is available on select itineraries purchased on “Book on Google” that leave from the U.S. The search engine monitors pricing on your flight, and if it notices the price has dropped by more than $5, it will refund you the difference via Google Pay.

To get the guarantee, users will have to purchase flights with the colorful price badge next to them, indicating it’s viable for a refund. Users will be notified via email if Google finds a cheaper flight, and the money will be deposited into their account roughly 48 hours after the takeoff of their first flight.

3. AutoSlash

Not only does AutoSlash help you find the best car-rental prices by using coupons, discount codes and your club memberships (think AAA), they’ll also track your rental after you make a reservation and re-book it if the price drops. There’s typically no need for a refund, since you don’t pay for the car ahead of time.

4. Orbitz.com

Orbitz is known for helping people score deals on flights, hotels, cars and more. The company’s Price Guarantee feature guarantees travelers get the best deal possible, otherwise it will refund you the difference in your purchase.

In order to use the feature you have to scan the company’s checklist to make sure your purchase qualifies for the guarantee. Next, you submit an application. The Price Guarantee feature will only monitor price changes that occur within 24 hours of your purchase, but the upside is that it scans prices on competitors’ websites as well. With packages you book through the site, that time is extended to 48 hours, and for hotel bookings you can get a refund up to 48 hours before you check in.

5. Priceline.com

Priceline.com offers a Best-Price Guarantee on flights, hotels, rental cars, cruises and vacation packages for its VIP members when booked through its website.

Becoming a VIP member is free, and only requires that you sign up on the company’s page.

Unlike some other services, Priceline doesn’t look for a lower price for you. However, if you find one on your own, you can alert Priceline within 24 hours of your purchase and they’ll refund you the difference. If VIP members book an Express Deal, they’ll have until 12 p.m. the night before they travel to be refunded, and they can get refunded up to the total cost of the reservation. The guarantee is only good for services booked under the BPG policy.

Additional reporting by Lauren Alexander

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.