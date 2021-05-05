Growing push to unseat GOP Rep. Liz Cheney from House leadership role

Republican Representative Liz Cheney is facing opposition from within her own party Wednesday, as party leaders are lining up behind her possible replacement on House leadership.

Former President Donald Trump was the latest to show support for New York Representative Elise Stefanik, posting on his website his "complete and total endorsement" of her.

Cheney is third-ranking in Republican leadership in the House. Second-ranking House GOP leader, Steve Scalise, also backed Stefanik earlier in the day.

Calls for Cheney's removal have grown after her criticism of former President Trump. She blamed him for the Capitol riots and voted to impeach him.

A secret ballot vote among House Republicans to replace Cheney could come as early as next week.