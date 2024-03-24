Ascension Providence to host no-cost colorectal cancer awareness and screening event

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — Colorectal cancer is the nation's second leading cause of cancer-related deaths, affecting men and women who are mostly 45 and older.

In Michigan, the American Cancer Society estimates more than 4,600 cases of colorectal cancer will be reported in 2024, with more than 1,700 deaths resulting from this disease. The good news is that with regular screenings, lives can be saved.

Ascension Providence Hospital is hosting a no-cost colorectal cancer awareness and screening event on Monday, March 25, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The program will be held in the Fisher Auditorium at Ascension Providence Hospital, located at 16001 W. Nine Mile Road in Southfield. A colorectal surgeon will provide practical insights on nutrition, cancer prevention, and colonoscopy preparation, followed by a Q&A session. Eligible participants will receive a take-home colorectal cancer screening kit at no-cost if they meet qualifications. Complimentary yoga sessions, food demonstrations, recipes, supplements, and more will be available.

Space is limited. To register, please call (248) 849-2781.