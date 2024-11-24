Watch Now
WXYZ HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Boys 2 Men Youth Mentoring Program's annual "Giving Thanks" event set for November 24

Thanksgiving Dinner
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Matthew Mead/AP
This image taken on October 22, 2012 shows a detail of a gourmet Thanksgiving dinner with porcini soy turkey, asparagus and haricots verts with goat cheese and pine nuts and lemon-herb carrot tarts served on a table in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Thanksgiving Dinner
Thanksgiving side dishes
Posted
and last updated

SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — Boys 2 Men Youth Mentoring Program is proud to announce its Fifth Annual "Giving Thanks" event, a community celebration aimed at providing support to families and seniors in need this holiday season. The event will take place on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at the Boyz 2 Men headquarters, located at 28050 Southfield Rd, Lathrup Village , MI.

In collaboration with the Southfield Police Department, Mayor Kelly Garrett, and generous sponsors, Boyz 2 Men will distribute turkeys and hot food plates to local families and seniors who could benefit from a little extra support this Thanksgiving. Attendees will be treated to hot meals provided by three popular local food vendors: Fresh Cuts Food Truck, TP Eats Food Truck, and Motor Soul Food.

This annual community event aims to foster unity, support, and gratitude among residents of Southfield and the surrounding areas. Volunteers from the Boys 2 Men program, along with community leaders, will be on hand to ensure that every family receives a meal and the assistance they need.

For more information, call (313) 221-4078 or visit www.boys2menyouthmentoring.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch our Light Up the Season special!