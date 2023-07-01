Detroit area Planet Fitness locations offering free access through Sunday, 7/2

(WXYZ) — With the air quality forecast to be unhealthy through the weekend, the Detroit area Planet Fitness locations have opened their doors to anyone wanting to exercise now through close of business on Sunday July 2. Visitors will have no obligation to join to take advantage of this opportunity.

“With clubs throughout the Metro Detroit area, we want to make sure those who normally exercise outdoors have a safe option to avoid unhealthy air quality levels,” said Bryan Rief, CEO of EPIC Fitness Group. Together, EPIC Fitness Group and Impact Fitness own and operate over 50 Detroit area Planet Fitness locations. “Part of a healthy lifestyle is making fitness a part of your routine. We hope this free access gives everyone the opportunity to exercise safely and continue their healthy habits," Rief said.

All Planet Fitness locations feature a huge selection of cardio and strength equipment pieces, 30-Minute Circuit training areas and functional training as well as amenities such as full-service locker rooms, tanning, massage chairs and HydroMassage beds. There are over 50 Planet Fitness gyms located in the Detroit area. For address and hours of operations, please visit www.planetfitness.com.