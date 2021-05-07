Watch
Donate your new and used bikes for a good cause on Saturday, May 8

Oakland County Sheriff's Office
Re-CYCLE for Kids
Posted at 1:16 AM, May 07, 2021
WXYZ — If you've been looking for a way to help underprivileged families during the pandemic, this weekend is your chance.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is hosting its annual bike drive on Saturday, May 8, from 10am-4pm.

New and used bikes and helmets will be accepted at the following locations:

· Downtown Birmingham – Junction of Woodward Avenue and South Old Woodward Ave. (across from Sherwin Williams Paint Store)

· Oakland University Campus - Lot P3 corner of Walton Blvd. and Squirrel Rd. in Auburn Hills.

To encourage donations, Dan Gutfreund Realty Group will match the first 50 bikes donated on May 8 with brand new bikes for children in need.

Other partners include:
1-800-Self-Storage.com
Birmingham Police Department
Sheriff PAL Program

To learn more, sign-up for Saturday's event, or to let Sheriff Michael Bouchard know of someone in need who could use a bike, just click here.

