Donate your new and used bikes for a good cause on Saturday, May 8

WXYZ — If you've been looking for a way to help underprivileged families during the pandemic, this weekend is your chance.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is hosting its annual bike drive on Saturday, May 8, from 10am-4pm.

New and used bikes and helmets will be accepted at the following locations:

· Downtown Birmingham – Junction of Woodward Avenue and South Old Woodward Ave. (across from Sherwin Williams Paint Store)

· Oakland University Campus - Lot P3 corner of Walton Blvd. and Squirrel Rd. in Auburn Hills.

To encourage donations, Dan Gutfreund Realty Group will match the first 50 bikes donated on May 8 with brand new bikes for children in need.

Other partners include:

1-800-Self-Storage.com

Birmingham Police Department

Sheriff PAL Program

To learn more, sign-up for Saturday's event, or to let Sheriff Michael Bouchard know of someone in need who could use a bike, just click here.