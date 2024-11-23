Islamic Center of Detroit's annual food and turkey distribution event set for November 23

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Islamic Center of Detroit (ICD) is pleased to announce its upcoming Food and Turkey Distribution event, taking place on Saturday, November 23, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at 14350 Tireman, in Detroit.

Sponsored by Islamic Relief USA, this drive-thru event will provide Halal-certified turkeys and essential food items to individuals and families in need across the Detroit area. This event is part of the ICD’s ongoing commitment to support and uplift the local community during the Thanksgiving season. In partnership with Islamic Relief USA, the ICD will distribute fresh, Halal-certified turkeys along with other food staples to ensure families have what they need to enjoy a festive and fulfilling holiday meal.

The drive-thru format ensures a smooth, contactless pickup experience, allowing families to receive their food and turkey packages in a convenient and safe manner. All participants must bring a valid ID to receive food and turkeys. ICD encourages families to arrive early to ensure they receive the items they need. The event is open to all members of the community, and there are no requirements beyond the need for food assistance and providing ID.

For more information about the event, please contact the Islamic Center of Detroit at 313-584-4143 or by following ICD on Instagram @icdcenter and Facebook at Islamic Center of Detroit.