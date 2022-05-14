Letter carriers collecting nonperishable food items today for local food banks

(WXYZ) — You can help Stamp Out Hunger today as letter carriers aim to help people in our community struggling with hunger by collecting nonperishable food items for distribution to local food banks, including Gleaners.

To participate, put your food donations in a bag next to your mailbox before your mail is delivered today, Saturday, May 14. Your letter carrier will take it from there and deliver it to the local food bank or pantry.

According to organizers, here are a few ideas for what your bag of food could include (please, no glass or expired items):

Canned meat/fish

Peanut Butter

Canned fruit

Canned vegetables

Whole grain pasta

Whole grain cereal

Canned Soup

If you forget to put your food out, you can still participate by virtually donating: https://www.gcfb.org/event/stamp-out-hunger-2022/ [gcfb.org]