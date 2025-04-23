Mouvement Dance Studio brings community‑focused training to Redford

REDFORD, MICH (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit’s dance scene gains fresh momentum as Mouvement Dance Studio celebrates the reopening of its long‑running program in a brand‑new Redford location.

The studio, known for 13 years as Danse d’Amour, now welcomes dancers from age 2½ through adult at 25917 Plymouth Road. “Redford feels like the perfect reset for our growing dance family,” said Miqua Chapman, Owner/Artistic Director. “We’ve kept everything our students love—rigorous technique, nurturing instruction, and a deep commitment to community—while creating an even more inspiring space to train, connect, and thrive.” Chapman went on to say, “Whether your child is taking their very first plié or you’re an adult rediscovering your love of dance, Mouvement is here to move with you.”

To learn more about Mouvement Dance Studio, visit https://www.dansedamourdancestudio.net/. Prospective families are invited to stop by the studio weekdays after 5 p.m. or call (248) 692-9726 to set up a tour. Early registrants will receive a free Mouvement T‑shirt while supplies last.

You can also follow the dance studio on social media: Instagram @danse_damour and Facebook @MouvementDanceStudio.