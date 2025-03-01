The Rainbow Connection to host 12-Hour movie marathon to support Michigan Wish Kids

MACOMB, MI (WXYZ) — The Rainbow Connection, a nonprofit dedicated to granting wishes for Michigan children with life-threatening illnesses, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Movie Marathon being held March 1 at Macomb Emagine Theater.

Attendees can expect an unforgettable experience with exclusive movie screenings, concessions, including unlimited popcorn and pop, and opportunities to learn more about The Rainbow Connection’s mission. This exciting event will bring the community together for a day of cinematic fun while raising crucial funds to make dreams come true for local wish kids. The Movie Marathon will start at 8:30 a.m. and will feature a lineup of five first-run films offering attendees the chance to enjoy a full day of entertainment on two big screens.

Guests will be able to switch between those private theaters throughout the day. There is no assigned seating, so it is first come, first served.

Emagine Macomb is located at 15251 23 Mile Rd. Check-in at 8:30 a.m. Late check-in will be available for guests arriving after the first movie. Tickets: $65 per person and can be purchased online at https://e.givesmart.com/events/ECD/ or at the Macomb Emagine Theater box office. There is no need to print off any receipts or tickets.

All proceeds from this event will go directly toward granting wishes for children across Michigan, helping to create unforgettable experiences for them and their families. Since its founding in 1985, The Rainbow Connection has granted over 4,000 wishes, from Disney World adventures to meeting beloved celebrities, and this event will help continue that mission.