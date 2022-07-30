Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone has beaten the odds and won the estimated $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Lottery officials say there is one winning ticket and it was purchased in Illinois.

Five tickets matched five of the five winning numbers including one ticket sold in Michigan. Five other tickets matched the five winning numbers and the megaplier.

The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. The jackpot is the nation's third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game's six selected numbers since April 15. That's 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years.

Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night's drawing was an estimated $747.2 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

