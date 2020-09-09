Virtual Town Hall: Resources for parents, students with disabilities

WXYZ — On Wednesday, September 9, United Way will be holding a virtual town hall to introduce resources for parents and students with disabilities.

It's part of United Way's Virtual Town Hall Series

Michelle A. Driscoll, policy coordinator for Michigan Alliance for Families, will help families navigate the start of a unique school year.

Michigan Alliance for Families is working to make sure every student can reach his or her potential. They have a list of Special Education Resources on their website.

Wednesday's town hall begins at 10 a.m. You can watch the free event on Facebook Live