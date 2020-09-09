Menu

Watch
WXYZ HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Virtual Town Hall: Resources for parents, students with disabilities

items.[0].image.alt
Michelle A. Driscoll
Posted at 8:27 PM, Sep 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-08 20:27:36-04

WXYZ — On Wednesday, September 9, United Way will be holding a virtual town hall to introduce resources for parents and students with disabilities.

It's part of United Way's Virtual Town Hall Series

Michelle A. Driscoll, policy coordinator for Michigan Alliance for Families, will help families navigate the start of a unique school year.

Michigan Alliance for Families is working to make sure every student can reach his or her potential. They have a list of Special Education Resources on their website.

Wednesday's town hall begins at 10 a.m. You can watch the free event on Facebook Live

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream WXYZ Ad 480

Stream WXYZ on your favorite devices